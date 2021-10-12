BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,452 shares of company stock worth $11,068,081. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

