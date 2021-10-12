BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 93.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,154. The firm has a market cap of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

