BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 2,192,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.48.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.