Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $66.52 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $395.61 or 0.00693025 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $66.52 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
