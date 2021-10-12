Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce sales of $103.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.30 million. Bill.com reported sales of $46.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $479.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $270.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.28 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

