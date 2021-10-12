Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

