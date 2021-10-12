BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,203 shares of company stock worth $26,022,608. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

