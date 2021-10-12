BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of BHP Group worth $97,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

