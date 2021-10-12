B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $494.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.20 million and the highest is $503.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $495.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million.

BGS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,571. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

