Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 43,050 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 430,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,116 shares in the company, valued at $67,462,515.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,181 shares of company stock worth $28,826,407. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. 7,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

