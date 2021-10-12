Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stake Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2,702.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $946.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

