Belt Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.34 million and $1.31 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00011145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,240,013 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

