Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.85. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BELFA. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

