Basid Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $983,302.00 (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $983,302.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00208445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00091565 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

