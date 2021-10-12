BASIC Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $64.26 million and $3.34 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00207933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091594 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

