Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRSLF remained flat at $$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Barsele Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

