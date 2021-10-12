Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Barnes Group worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

