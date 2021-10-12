Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 811.40 ($10.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 815.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,477.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

