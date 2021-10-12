Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,439.23 ($71.06).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,101 ($66.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,306.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,759.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £82.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.