Barclays Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $59.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

