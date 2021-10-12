Barclays Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $35.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NMI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

