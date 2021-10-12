Barclays Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

