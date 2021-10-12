Bank OZK (OZK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 2,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,402. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.