Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 93,570 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 353.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

