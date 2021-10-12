Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,812 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heska by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.49. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

