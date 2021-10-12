Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,276 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Vicor worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

VICR stock opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $146.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,788 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.