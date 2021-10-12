Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 65,663 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $22,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 693.2% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $494,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.