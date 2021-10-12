Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of M/I Homes worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.