Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,623 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

