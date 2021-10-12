Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22,811.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.