Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $6.19 Million Investment in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 636,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

SLAC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.