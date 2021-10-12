Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.41 Million Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1,361.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NSTG opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

