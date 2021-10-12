Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.