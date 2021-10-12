Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,867 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Skyline Champion worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

SKY stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

