Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

