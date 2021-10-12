Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,628 shares.The stock last traded at $16.86 and had previously closed at $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 181,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.