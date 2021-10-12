Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

