Bailard Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Support.com were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Support.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Support.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Support.com during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the first quarter worth about $451,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Support.com alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SPRT opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Support.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.