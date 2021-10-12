B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 14,667.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of B. Riley Financial worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

