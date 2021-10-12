Axa S.A. Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

