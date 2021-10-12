Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $206.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $212.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

