Axa S.A. Buys 57,800 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 445,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 785,451 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 366,795 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

