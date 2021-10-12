Axa S.A. Acquires 72,894 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 248,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMDX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $738.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.