Axa S.A. Acquires 17,200 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unum Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

