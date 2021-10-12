Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVYA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

AVYA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 850,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 101.8% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 65.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 16.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avaya by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,318 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.