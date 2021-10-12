Avast (LON:AVST) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Avast (LON:AVST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at GBX 565.40 ($7.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 582.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 522.31. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.