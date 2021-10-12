AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.61.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.