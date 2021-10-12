AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.61.
NYSE AVB opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
