Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0882

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $513,906.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

