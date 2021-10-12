Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 968.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 162,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.