Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oct 12th, 2021

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 968.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 162,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

