aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIFE. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of LIFE opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 51.7% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

